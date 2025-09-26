Trump Receives Hero’s Welcome at Ryder Cup in New York

Fans and America’s top golfers gave President Donald Trump a grand reception at the Ryder Cup in Bethpage, New York, on Friday.

Trump, who attended the Ryder Cup with his granddaughter, Kai Trump, sent the crowd into a frenzy with his arrival which was met with chants of “USA!”

Spectators were treated to a flyover during the national anthem and chanted Trump’s name ahead of the first round of golf.

Trump accompanied USA team members Bryson DeChambeau, with whom he shot 50 in an 18-hole scramble at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster last year, and Ben Griffin when they were walked to the tee box and were introduced for their four-ball match against the European team of Chris Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. Scottie Scheffler, the number one-ranked golfer in the world, who typically receives a text from the president after a victory, also shared a moment with Trump.

Trump watched from behind the tee box as DeChambeau and Griffin began their day.

According to the out-of-town travel pool, the president departed the event just after 2:30 p.m. ET and was aboard Air Force One by about 2:50 p.m.

Trump has regularly attended sporting events during his presidency, but his attendance at games, matches, and fights has ratcheted up in his second term. Earlier this month, Trump attended the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens four days before he attended a New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers game at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 20021, terrorist attacks.

He has attended multiple UFC fights since winning the presidency last November, including UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden and UFC 316 in Newark.

Trump was also on hand for the FIFA Club Championship final in July, as well as the Daytona 500 and the Super Bowl in February, and the NCAA wrestling championship in March.