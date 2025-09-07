Trump Makes Historic Trip to U.S. Open, Received with Cheers

President Donald Trump was received with cheers at the U.S. Open final in Queens, New York, on Sunday, becoming just the second sitting president to attend the event.

Trump was greeted with cheers upon arriving at the men’s championship match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Jared Kushner were among those in Trump’s entourage.

Trump, who ABC noted is the second sitting president to attend the event, was shown on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem, sending the crowd into an uproar, which drew a smirk from the president.

The administration’s “Rapid Response” blasted “Fake News Losers” after a White House pool report from the Independent’s John Bowden stated Trump was merely booed when he was shown during the Star-Spangled Banner and omitted that he was cheered too.

“Sgt. Maj. Carla Loy stepped out and began the anthem at 2:31 p.m,” the report said. “Trump’s face appeared on the big screen at 2:32 p.m. in the stadium, promoting a wave of boos during the anthem.”

“All these Fake News Losers do is lie because their pea-sized brains have been irreversibly destroyed by TDS,” the Rapid Response account wrote in reply to the pool report. “This is how it aired on TV. Note the cheers.”

Trump has made a habit of attending major sporting events since winning the presidency last year, keeping with the patterns of his first term. On the heels of the election last November, then-President-elect Trump attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, where he received a hero’s welcome.

In February, Trump attended the Super Bowl, followed by the Daytona 500, where he paced the field before the race. He was also on hand for UFC 316 in June, the FIFA Club Championship final in July, and the NCAA wrestling championship in March.