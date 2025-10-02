Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a gang member, carjacker, and kidnapper, among other criminal illegal aliens, on Wednesday, even as agents are not being paid at the moment due to the government shutdown.

“Sanctuary politicians might put criminal illegal aliens first, but the brave men and women of ICE do not,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Breitbart News.

“Day-in and day-out, ICE officers are arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including an 18th street gang member, drug traffickers, robbers, and kidnappers,” the spokesperson said. “Even as our officers work without pay due to the Democrat politicians’ shutdown, our mission to keep America safe will not stop.”

In particular, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Darwin Garcia-Romero of Honduras — a confirmed 18th Street gang member who has been convicted of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in Middlesex, New Jersey.

Lavardo John Basden, an illegal alien from the Bahamas convicted of carjacking and strong-arm robbery in Miami-Dade County, Florida, was also arrested by ICE agents, along with illegal alien Gustavo Avelar Ramos of El Salvador, who was convicted of kidnapping in Mississippi and false imprisonment in Tennessee.

ICE agents arrested illegal alien Jesus Ramirez-Rosales of Mexico, who was convicted of continued violence against a family in Texas, and illegal alien Luis Ramon Perez-Gutierrez of Mexico, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, also in Texas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.