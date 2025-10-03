Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Friday, October 3.
Leavitt will address the media as the government is in its third day of shutdown after Democrats blocked a continuing resolution to fund the government.
Republicans continue to try find Democrat Senators to back the clean CR as Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries dig in on trying to provide taxpayer-funded healthcare for illegal immigrants.
