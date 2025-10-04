DHS: Agents ‘Rammed by Vehicles’ Outside Chicago, Fired ‘Defensive Shots’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that on Saturday morning federal agents in the Broadview-area near Chicago were “rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars.”

In a post on X, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin revealed that after being “unable to move their vehicles” the agents got out of the car and were faced with one of the drivers having a “semi-automatic weapon.” McLaughlin added that “law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots.”

“This morning, during routine patrolling in Broadview, in the same area of Chicago that law enforcement were assaulted yesterday, our brave law enforcement officers were rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars,” McLaughlin said. “Agents were unable to move their vehicles and exited the car. One of the drivers who rammed the law enforcement vehicle was armed with a semi-automatic weapon.”

“Law enforcement was forced to deploy their weapons and fire defensive shots at an armed US citizen who drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds,” McLaughlin added.

McLaughlin added that the woman had been “named” in a Customs and Border Protection “intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents” and calling for people to “f*ck those mother f*ckers up.”

“Thankfully, no law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack,” McLaughlin continued.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller responded to the report of agents being rammed and blocked in by labeling it “domestic terrorism and seditious insurrection.”

“Today in Chicago, members of our brave law enforcement were attacked—rammed and boxed in by ten vehicles, including an attacker with a semi-automatic weapon,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in a post on X. “I am deploying more special operations to control the scene. Reinforcements are on their way.”

ABC7 News reported that the Chicago Fire Department had revealed that the woman was reportedly “taken to a hospital by CFD crews for a gunshot wound.”

The outlet also noted that the “U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois” said that “two people have been taken into custody in connection” with the incident, though it was unclear if the allegedly armed woman was one of the individuals.

After the alleged attack on federal officers, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker complained that the Trump administration would be federalizing roughly “300 members of the Illinois National Guard” to go to Chicago.

Pritzker’s announcement comes after he previously announced that DHS had requested that the Department of War send roughly 100 military personnel to Chicago as part of an effort to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and facilities.