Watch Live: Improving Health, Strengthening the Economy

Breitbart News holds a discussion on improving Americans’ health and strengthening the economy, sponsored by the American Beverage Association, on Wednesday, October 8.

The event, moderated by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, will feature ABA President and CEO Kevin W. Keane discussing the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative and how the private sector can contribute to President Donald Trump’s and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts to improve Americans’ health, such as through healthier options for consumers.

The ABA launched the Good to Know initiative this summer, “designed to empower consumers with credible, science-based information about common ingredients found in beverages.”

“We created GoodtoKnowFacts.org to provide straightforward information about our ingredients and deliver facts. This site is intended to be a reliable first stop for consumers so they can decide what’s right for them,” said American Beverage President and CEO Kevin Keane. “More than ever, Americans want transparency, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering.”

Also speaking will be Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), Dr. Christopher J. Borgert, Moms for America Action Executive Director Emily Stack, American Commitment President and Unleash America Principal Phil Kerpen, and Institute for Liberty President and CPAC’s Center for Regulatory Freedom Director Andrew Langer.