Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien fugitive who was on the run from law enforcement in California and Texas, accused of two separate murders.

ICE agents arrested illegal alien Savin Seng of Cambodia on October 3, Breitbart News has exclusively learned, following a manhunt after he was accused of murdering a woman in Victoria, Texas.

Seng, a gang member affiliated with Asian Boys, was also wanted for the 2022 murder of a man outside of a Los Angeles, California, strip club.

When arrested, Seng was found with a loaded firearm and an extra 32-round magazine. As a result, he was referred to the Department of Justice for felony illegal possession of a firearm.

“Savin Seng’s multiple victims across California and Texas should be alive today — but this depraved criminal illegal alien and Asian Boys gang member savagely took their lives,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

This serial criminal wreaked havoc across multiple states and was on the run before ICE law enforcement officers arrested him. President Trump and Secretary Noem are not going to allow gang members to terrorize American citizens. Our message is clear: criminal illegal aliens should leave now. If not, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you very well could end up in CECOT or a third country. [Emphasis added]

Seng, who will face murder charges in California and Texas, has already been convicted of burglary twice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

