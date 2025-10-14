Nolte: Report Claims Letitia James’ ‘Fugitive’ Niece Lives in Virginia Home at Center of Mortgage Fraud Case

The Virginia home at the center of the mortgage fraud indictment against Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James is occupied by James’s fugitive niece, reports the Daily Mail.

On October 9, James was indicted by a Virginia grand jury in a case related to a mortgage she took out on a home in Virginia. According to the indictment, to receive more favorable mortgage rates, James claimed the Virginia home would be used as her second home. Mortgage rates are higher for those who intend to rent the property out, which is what James appears to be doing.

Even more outrageous is the fact that the top law enforcement officer in New York State appears to be renting the house out to her fugitive niece.

“The tenant living in the Virginia house at the center of New York Attorney General Letitia James’s federal indictment is a ‘fugitive’ from justice,” reports the Daily Mail. “James has reportedly allowed her grandniece Nakia Thompson — along with Thompson’s three children — to live in the three-bedroom property in Norfolk since 2020.”

Thompson’s fugitive status is based on misdemeanor convictions in North Carolina for assault and battery and trespassing. These convictions came with a sentence of probation. Instead of meeting the conditions of her probation, Thompson fled the state. If she’s found in North Carolina, she will be arrested.

So…

If the indictment proves true, New York’s attorney general committed a crime by lying on a mortgage application. And…

If the Daily Mail article is accurate, New York’s attorney general is basically harboring a fugitive from justice.

And honestly, this appears to be the least of her mortgage sins… “This is only one of more to come… There’s two other properties that she committed mortgage fraud on,” said this forensic accountant…

What a terrible person. James ran on the Stalinist promise to abuse her office to destroy President Trump. That case blew up in her face on appeal. And now it looks as though she is serially guilty of the same criminal offenses she used to try to destroy Trump, as well as shielding a relative from justice.

It’s really gotten to a point where there’s nothing a Democrat can do, even all of this, and not be protected by the Democrat Party and their confederates in the fake media:

The only principle guiding these wretched people is hate for us Normal People.

