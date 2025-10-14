Journalists from across the political spectrum face a 5:00 p.m. Tuesday deadline to sign the Department of War’s new Pentagon access agreement or surrender their credentials, and major outlets including the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, the Atlantic, Reuters, and Newsmax announced they would not comply with the new rules.

The Department of War’s updated media access policy has prompted a widespread refusal from national and international news organizations that say the new guidelines impose unacceptable restrictions on press freedom. The rules, finalized last month and taking effect this week, require journalists to sign an acknowledgment outlining restrictions on gathering and publishing information in order to retain Pentagon press credentials.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth defended the new procedures on September 19, “The ‘press’ does not run the Pentagon — the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules — or go home.” His post linked to the Daily Wire’s exclusive story, which first reported the implementation of the updated guidelines.

The memo obtained by the Daily Wire explained that reporters holding a Pentagon Facilities Alternate Credential (PFAC) must sign an “in-brief form” acknowledging information security rules and escort requirements. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency will issue new PFACs marked “PRESS” in red, with distribution prioritized to resident media through September 30 and to visiting media beginning October 1. The memo directed personnel to ensure unescorted journalists remain only in designated zones and stated that violations could lead to credential revocation.

Hegseth first outlined the changes in a May 23 memo titled “Updated Physical Control Measures for Press/Media Access Within the Pentagon,” emphasizing national security and the protection of classified and sensitive information. The directive barred media from entering the Secretary of Defense’s offices and Joint Staff areas without an escort and prohibited access to the Pentagon Athletic Center. It required escorted access for interviews and indicated forthcoming updates to press credentials and in-brief procedures.

On September 24, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell posted on X: “It should come as no surprise that the mainstream media is once again misrepresenting the Pentagon’s press procedures. Let’s be absolutely clear: journalists are not required to clear their stories with us. This claim is a lie,” he said, before explaining the new rules. “Have an escort in sensitive areas. Wear a press credential. Don’t encourage our people to violate DoW policy. Pretty simple.” Parnell attached a letter sent to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press clarifying that the new in-brief does not require preapproval of reporting and that First Amendment protections remain intact.

The letter, dated September 24 and signed by Parnell, clarified that the in-brief form “does not impose restrictions on journalistic activities, such as investigating, reporting, or publishing stories—rights unequivocally protected by the First Amendment.” It added that credential holders are simply informed of access protocols and potential reasons for credential revocation related to security risks, emphasizing that publication of unauthorized material alone would not normally result in disciplinary action.

Despite these assurances, widespread resistance continued from the press corps. In statements published October 13, multiple outlets announced they would not sign the policy.

Washington Post executive editor Matt Murray remarked:

Journalists from The Washington Post will not be signing the Pentagon’s new press access policy. The proposed restrictions undercut First Amendment protections by placing unnecessary constraints on gathering and publishing information. We will continue to vigorously and fairly report on the policies and positions of the Pentagon and officials across the government.

The Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg issued a similar statement:

The Atlantic’s journalists will not sign the Pentagon’s press policy. We fundamentally oppose the restrictions that the Trump administration is imposing on journalists who are reporting on matters of defense and national security. The requirements violate our First Amendment rights, and the rights of Americans who seek to know how taxpayer-funded military resources and personnel are being deployed.

New York Times Washington bureau chief Richard Stevenson wrote:

Journalists from The New York Times will not sign the Pentagon’s revised press pass policy, which threatens to punish them for ordinary news gathering protected by the First Amendment. Since the policy was first introduced, we have expressed concerns that it constrains how journalists can report on the U.S. military, which is funded by nearly $1 trillion in taxpayer dollars annually. The public has a right to know how the government and military are operating.

Hegseth responded on X on October 13, quote-tweeting statements from those outlets with a waving-hand emoji as they declared they would not sign.

In the afternoon on the same day, Hegseth summarized the new policy in another post, writing, “Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES: Press no longer roams free. Press must wear visible badge. Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts. DONE. Pentagon now has same rules as every U.S military installation.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) replied, quote-tweeting Hegseth’s post with the remark: “NO FREE SPEECH, NO FREE PRESS IF YOU HURT POOR PETEY’S FEELINGS!!” Musician and PragerU influencer Alexis Wilkins responded to Newsom’s comment, writing, “I need it explained to me like I’m 5 why saying press cannot roam freely around the Pentagon is being treated like a free speech infringement ‍♀️.”

Conservative commentator Gunther Eagleman also responded, saying, “Says the guy who outlawed political parody.” He was referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of two laws, AB 2655 and AB 2839, which were enacted after Elon Musk shared a spoof campaign ad mocking then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. As Breitbart News reported at the time, the measures sought to restrict so-called “deepfake” videos of politicians. However, as of September 2025, a federal judge has thrown out both laws, ruling that they amounted to an unconstitutional form of censorship.

The Pentagon Press Association said that the policy “gags Pentagon employees and threatens retaliation against reporters who seek out information that has not been pre-approved for release.” The association claimed that “potential expulsion from the Pentagon should be a concern to all.”

Outlets refusing to sign the Pentagon’s new press access policy:

The Washington Post

The New York Times

The Atlantic

CNN

Reuters

NPR

The Guardian

Axios

The Associated Press

The Wall Street Journal

The Hill

HuffPost

Breaking Defense

The Washington Times

Newsmax

Outlet agreeing to sign:

One America News Network (OAN)

An October 14 opinion by NPR’s Tom Bowman detailed the decision to turn in his credentials, writing that signing the new form “would make us stenographers parroting press releases, not watchdogs holding government officials accountable.” Bowman described his nearly three decades of Pentagon reporting and expressed concern that the new rules would restrict journalists’ ability to obtain and report truthful information about U.S. military operations.