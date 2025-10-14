Poll: 61% of Independent Voters Say Democrats Shouldn’t ‘Oppose Everything that Trump Is Doing’

A minority of registered voters believe that Democrats should “oppose everything Trump is doing,” a recent Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Democrats should oppose everything that Trump is doing or should they take more of a wait and see attitude towards his actions?”

Across the board, a majority — 61 percent — believe Democrats should take a “wait and see” attitude with President Donald Trump and his actions, compared to 39 percent who believe they should oppose everything he is doing.

Most Republicans and independents — 83 percent and 61 percent, respectively — believe Democrats should take a wait and see attitude, but most Democrats, 63 percent, believe fellow Democrats should resist everything Trump is trying to accomplish.

This coincides with other findings in the survey, indicating that the government shutdown is a bad look for Democrats — not Republicans. A majority, for instance, said Democrats should end the shutdown by accepting the GOP-passed continuing resolution maintaining current spending levels, as Breitbart News reported:

Across the board, 65 percent said Democrats should end the shutdown by accepting the GOP-passed continuing resolution maintaining current spending levels, while only 35 percent said they should hold out for their demands. A majority of both Republicans and independents — 90 percent and 63 percent, respectively — believe Democrats should accept the continuing resolution at current spending levels, while 61 percent of Democrats say they should hold out for “additional funds for Obamacare.” Another 39 percent of Democrats believe they should accept the current spending levels and open the government.

The survey also found that most across the board, 62 percent, believe Republicans — not Democrats — will win the shutdown fight.

To make matters worse for Democrats, the survey also revealed a plurality of respondents, 36 percent, say the shutdown battle makes them more likely to support Republicans in the midterms, although 34 percent said the same of Democrats. Another 30 percent said it would not affect their vote.

The survey was taken October 1-2, among 2,413 registered voters. It has a +/- 1.99 percent margin of error.