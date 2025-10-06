Poll: Most Say Democrats Should Agree to Same Spending Levels to Reopen Government

Most say Democrats should agree to continue the same Biden-era spending levels in order to reopen the government, the latest Harvard/Harris survey revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Should the Democrats end the shutdown by accepting a continuing resolution at current levels of expenditure until the actual spending bills are passed or should the Democrats hold out until they get additional funds for Obamacare?”

Across the board, 65 percent said Democrats should end the shutdown by accepting the GOP-passed continuing resolution maintaining current spending levels, while only 35 percent said they should hold out for their demands.

WATCH — Speaker Mike Johnson News Conference on Day 6 of Gov’t Shutdown:

A majority of both Republicans and independents — 90 percent and 63 percent, respectively — believe Democrats should accept the continuing resolution at current spending levels, while 61 percent of Democrats say they should hold out for “additional funds for Obamacare.” Another 39 percent of Democrats believe they should accept the current spending levels and open the government.

The survey also asked respondents if the government shutdown makes them more likely to vote for Democrats or Republicans in the midterms, and a plurality, 36 percent, said it makes them more likely to vote for Republicans. Thirty-four percent said the same of Democrat, and 30 percent said it does not affect their vote.

Further, the survey found that most, 62 percent, of respondents, believe Republicans will win the shutdown fight. Only 38 percent expressed confidence that Democrats will win.

The survey was taken October 1-2, among 2,413 registered voters. It has a +/- 1.99 percent margin of error.

It comes as Republicans remind the American people that it is Democrats — not Republicans — who are shutting down the government for political reasons. Yet, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) bizarrely maintains that he believes the public is on the side of Democrats, citing “public sentiment.”

“At the end of the day, the public knows that Donald Trump and Republicans have shut the federal government down and that they’re continuing to engage in the chaos and the cruelty and the corruption that we’ve seen from this administration, from day one of the presidency,” Jeffries told a reporter.

RELATED VIDEO — JD Vance Debunks Democrats Shutdown LIES:

“Again, this is, this is the first week of their shutdown, but we’ve had months of chaos and cruelty unleashed on the American people, and the American people are paying close attention, and they know that it was Donald Trump and Republicans who have shut the government down,” he said, apparently ignoring the fact that Democrats have openly admitted that they shut down the government to fight for health care for illegal immigrants.