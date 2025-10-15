Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was seen snapping at a reporter and telling the reporter to “shut up” after she was asked why she refused to send the National Guard to protect rioters from the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Congresswoman Pelosi, are you at all concerned that the new January 6 Committee will find you liable for that day? Are you at all concerned about the new January 6 Committee finding you liable for that day?” Alison Steinberg, a reporter with LindellTV can be heard asking as Pelosi walks away. “Why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6?”

After being asked why she refused the National Guard on January 6, Pelosi turned around to tell Steinberg to “shut up” as she pointed her finger at Steinberg.

“Shut up,” Pelosi responded, as she pointed her finger at Steinberg. “I did not refuse the National Guard, the President didn’t send it. Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you’re a serious journalist?”

In June, Pelosi claimed during a press conference that President Donald Trump had refused to send the National Guard to protect the Capitol on January 6 from rioters.

“On January 6th, with violence against the Constitution, against the Congress, and against the United State Capitol, we begged the President of the United States to send in the National Guard,” Pelosi claimed. “He would not do it.”

In a fact check from Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak, in May 2023, it was revealed that “Trump did, in fact, offer the National Guard to Pelosi,” who at the time was “broadly in charge of Capitol security as Speaker of the House.” The fact check came as Kaitlan Collins claimed Trump “never ordered the National Guard to the Capitol.”:

Trump did, in fact, offer the National Guard to Pelosi, who was broadly in charge of Capitol security as Speaker of the House. His administration also offered the National Guard to the mayor of Washington, DC. The offer was refused because Democrats had spent the previous summer attacking Trump for deploying the National Guard to calm Black Lives Matter riots in the city and did not like the idea of doing so again. (Pelosi and the Democrats later surrounded the Capitol with barbed wire fencing and troops in the wake of the January 6 riot.) Collins tried to counter Trump’s claim with a tangential point: that he had not specifically ordered National Guard troops to the Capitol. But Trump did not say that he had given any such order; indeed, he could not. Doing so would have been interpreted, probably correctly, as an attempt to use the military to pressure the Congress ahead of the important meeting to certify the Electoral College votes from the presidential election.

In a press release from Committee on House Administration Chairman Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) in June 2024, it was revealed that “House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11) obtained documentary footage” that had been recorded by Alexandra Pelosi, Pelosi’s daughter on January 6.

Yesterday, the Subcommittee posted this video from January 6, 2021, which was recorded by Alexandra Pelosi and provided directly to the Subcommittee by HBO. In the video former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated “I take responsibility” for the security failures of the Capitol that day. “As Nancy Pelosi was being evacuated from the Capitol on January 6, 2021 she admitted that, as Speaker of the House, she was responsible for the security failures, and for not having the National Guard at the Capitol,” said Chairman Loudermilk.

In the video, Pelosi can be heard stating: “We have responsibility, Terry. We did not have any accountability for what was going on there, and we should have.”

“I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for war,” Pelosi adds in the video, after asking why the National Guard wasn’t there “to begin with.”