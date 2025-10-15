Nolte: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Vows to Hunt Down Funders of Antifa’s Domestic Terrorism

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed to “follow the money” of those funding domestic terrorist groups like the left-wing Antifa.

Bessent is nobody’s fool and is obviously not buying the latest lies coming from Democrats, the regime media, and craven fabulists like Jimmy Kimmel who claim there is no Antifa.

Obviously, there’s an Antifa. Obviously, Antifa is well-funded and organized. Obviously, Antifa is a left-wing, domestic terrorist organization. And now, after the Trump Administration has correctly identified Antifa as a domestic terror organization, our very capable Treasury Secretary is raring to go:

After stating that everyone has the right to protest peacefully, Bessent made clear:

We have seen it. We have seen it since the terrible day two years ago (the massacre in Israel on October 7), the antisemitism and the bias that came out after… Many of these organizations were financed by non-profits, and it’s gonna stop. And we are going to, as they always say, follow the money. When you see these groups where all the signs match, they have hundreds of the same umbrellas that they are using; after they cause the mayhem, they have the same lasers they are using to blind our police force… This takes a lot of money, it takes a lot of organization… We don’t know how much of this is being supported from overseas. We don’t know how much support is coming from U.S. non-profits… This is mission-critical for us now. Just like after 9/11 and Osama bin Laden… we are operationalizing this through Treasury, and we are going to track down who is responsible for this.

Last week, President Trump held a roundtable meeting at the White House to discuss Antifa with those who have been reporting on the terror group for years. This included Seamus Bruner, the Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), who told the president, “We found a network of NGOs, it’s not just the Soros network, the Open Society Network. It’s other funding networks, the Arabella Funding Network, the Tides Funding Network, Neville Roy Singham and his network, foreign cash.”

He added, “And, it’s also big left-wing funders — some of them are not citizens of this country.”

None of the media’s usual-usual media tricks and hoaxes has any effect on the Trump White House. In the past, by first protecting Antifa as a sacred cow and then pretending they don’t exist, that would’ve scared off a Republican administration from pursuing these animals. The Trump people cannot be manipulated and intimidated into believing their eyes are lying when it is glaringly obvious that 1) Antifa is a terrorist organization, 2) they are well organized, and 3) they are obviously well funded.

Something Bessent didn’t mention was the pile of money it must take to keep bailing these terrorists out of prison.

Democrats and the organized left, including media outlets like CNN and NBC, want Antifa out there on the streets. They see Antifa in the same way Hitler saw his Brownshirts— as valuable thugs who intimidate and terrorize to the benefit of their political agenda.

The left’s ideas, policies, and results are such failures, gaslighting and violence are all they have left.

