Two alleged Antifa members were indicted by a federal grand jury this week for reportedly attacking an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Texas this past July.

Issued on Wednesday, the indictment charged Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts with “providing material support for terrorism, attempting to murder federal and assisting officers and discharging firearms during attempted murders,” per Fox News.

FBI Director Kash Patel marked the moment as historic in a statement after the indictment was unsealed on Thursday.

“For the first time ever, the FBI has arrested anarchist violent extremists and charged these Antifa-aligned individuals with material support to terrorism,” Patel said. “This was a planned and coordinated terrorist attack on the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where armed extremists tried to murder U.S. officers on July 4th.”

“We are executing under President Trump’s new authorities at record speed. To date, the FBI has made over 20 arrests tied to this case and related Antifa networks. No one gets to harm law enforcement. Not on our watch,” Patel added.

Attorney General Pam Bondi called Antifa a “left-wing terrorist organization” that will be prosecuted to the fullest.

As Breitbart News reported in July, as many as ten individuals were charged with attempted murder for allegedly ambushing ICE agents outside the detention facility in Alvarado, Texas. According to a press release from the Justice Department at the time, “the defendants, dressed in black military-style clothing, began shooting fireworks at the facility, as part of an organized attack”:

After approximately 10 minutes of convening, one or two individuals broke off from the main group and began to spray graffiti on vehicles and a guard structure in the parking lot at the facility. An Alvarado police officer responded to the scene after correctional officers called 911 to report suspicious activity. When the Alvarado police officer arrived, one alleged defendant positioned in nearby woods shot the officer in the neck area. Another alleged assailant across the street fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers who had stepped outside the facility. As alleged in the complaint, AR-style rifles were found at the scene. The assailants fled from the detention center but were stopped by additional law enforcement officers. Some defendants were wearing body armor, some were armed, and some had two-way radios. A total of twelve sets of body armor were found during searches of vehicles associated with the defendants, on their persons, and in the area around the Prairieland Detention Center.

Officers also discovered spray-paint along with politically charged fliers bearing messages like, “FIGHT ICE TERROR WITH CLASS WAR!” and “FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS.”

The indictment also alleged that Cameron Arnold yelled, “Get to the rifles,” when police responded to the attack.

“Seconds later, coconspirator-1 [Arnold] opened fire on the officers, striking the Alvarado officer in the neck area as the unarmed correctional officers ducked and ran for cover. The wounded officer fell to the ground but was able to return a few shots. Coconspirator-1 continued to fire additional rounds until his rifle jammed. The attackers then left the scene,” the indictment read.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order classifying Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.