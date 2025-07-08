Attempted Murder Charges Against 10 Who Allegedly Ambushed ICE Agents in Texas

As many as 10 individuals have been charged with attempted murder for allegedly ambushing ICE agents outside a detention facility in Alvarado, Texas.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson discussed the charges in a press conference on Monday, calling it an “egregious attack.”

“This was an egregious attack on federal and local law enforcement officers, and it is part of an increasing trend of violence against them,” said Larson.

Larson said the suspects allegedly used graffiti to lure ICE agents the facility.

“The graffiti had such words as traitor, ice pig, and other profanity,” said Larson. “Then there was a 911 call from the facility. Two unarmed corrections officers went outside to speak with the vandals. One of the gunmen signaled using a flashlight to the vandals.”

According to CBS News, Alvarado Police were called to an the ICE Prairieland Detention Facility where a suspicious person was reportedly seen carrying a firearm.

Alvarado police said that when one of the first responding officers tried to engage with the person, an unknown number of suspects opened fire. At least one bullet struck an officer in the neck, police said. The injured officer was flown from the scene to a Fort Worth hospital, was treated and later released, Alvarado police said. Ten suspects have been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Cameron Arnold, Savannah Batten, Nathan Baumann, Zachary Evetts, Joy Gibson, Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Seth Sikes, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto each face a mandatory 10 years, up to life in prison sentence.

An 11th suspected faces up to 10 years in prison for charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to allegedly attempt to conceal and destroy evidence connected to the ambush

Larson said the suspects used graffiti to lure ICE agents the facility.

“The graffiti had such words as traitor, ice pig, and other profanity,” said Larson. “Then there was a 911 call from the facility. Two unarmed corrections officers went outside to speak with the vandals. One of the gunmen signaled using a flashlight to the vandals.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.