Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) had an alleged affair with a senior aide before she doused herself with gasoline and set herself on fire.

Multiple sources confirmed the alleged affair to the Daily Mail.

On September 13 of this year, 35-year-old Regina Santos-Aviles, who served as regional district director for Gonzales, died after setting herself on fire at her home in Uvalde, Texas. Her family insisted at the time that she did not intentionally start the fire and that she did not want to kill herself. As the New York Post noted at the time:

Officials did not say whether she deliberately started the fatal blaze, but the Uvalde Police Department said it does not suspect anybody else was involved in her death or that there was any foul play. Despite the report of apparent self-immolation, her family remained adamant that whatever happened was accidental. Santos-Aviles was alone when the fire started, home surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed.

Her alleged last words were “I don’t want to die,” according to a family member. She left behind an eight-year-old son and a husband, from whom she had been separated for several months. Several anonymous sources told the Daily Mail that she became romantically involved with Gonzales after joining his staff in November 2021. A spokesman for the congressman refused to deny the affair when questioned.

“Regina Aviles was a kind soul who had a lasting impact on her community, which she continued to serve until her untimely death,” a spokesman for Gonzales told the outlet. “To see political bottom feeders distort the circumstances around her passing is truly sickening. Tony Gonzales remains laser-focused on delivering historic achievements for Texas and condemns any attempts to misuse this tragedy.”

Several sources confirmed that Gonzales, a married father of six, did not attend Regina’s funeral when it was held on September 25.

One source told the Daily Mail that Regina’s husband, Adrien Aviles, knew of the affair at the time of her death:

Aviles was frequently seen by his side, including during Elon Musk’s high-profile tour of the border in September 2023. At the time, Eagle Pass was considered the epicenter of the border crisis. Aviles and her husband had separated after he learned of the affair sometime this year, a source shared, but continued to co-parent their eight-year-old son.

Adrian Aviles, who runs a video surveillance business, had previously installed cameras at Regina’s home, which captured her pouring gasoline on herself prior to the self-immolation. The Uvalde Police Department later gave that footage to the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab for review.

“Regina Santos-Aviles was alone in her backyard when the fire began, which ultimately caused significant injuries and required her transport to the emergency room,” the Uvalde Police said in a statement to the Daily Mail. “At this stage of the investigation, we do not have any information to suggest that anyone else was involved.”

The Uvalde Police Department recently blocked the release of public records relating to Regina’s death and investigators told state Attorney General Ken Paxton that they would be withholding the 911 call, the surveillance video, and police reports as they petitioned to keep those sealed.

“The unusual move – given that similar records are routinely released in active investigations, even when criminal charges are pending – has fueled accusations of favoritism toward Gonzales, whose political influence looms large in Uvalde,” noted the Daily Mail.

