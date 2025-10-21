President Trump’s Next Big Win for Seniors: Expanding Medicare to Cover Obesity Medications

The following content is sponsored by the American Association of Senior Citizens.

President Trump has never shied away from taking on Washington’s broken bureaucracy. Whether it is lowering prescription drug costs or shaking up outdated government programs, he’s proven that bold leadership can deliver real results for the American people. And now it’s his leadership that can deliver for America’s seniors, who deserve access to the best modern medicine has to offer.

President Trump has an opportunity to deliver a historic win for older Americans: modernize Medicare to cover proven FDA-approved anti-obesity medications that can help millions of seniors live longer, healthier, more independent lives, while also strengthening Medicare’s fiscal outlook.

Obesity isn’t about appearances; it’s a chronic, life-threatening disease that drives heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, joint failure, and other costly conditions that weigh heavily on Medicare’s budget. Nearly half of Americans over 60 struggle with obesity, yet Medicare still refuses to cover prescription medications that treat obesity directly—even as it pays for the consequences of leaving the disease untreated. That makes no sense, medically or economically.

The latest generation of treatments, known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, has changed what’s possible in obesity care. These aren’t fad diet pills. They are clinically proven medications that help patients safely lose weight, improve blood-sugar control, lower blood pressure, and protect heart health. But for millions of seniors on Medicare, these breakthroughs remain out of reach.

President Trump has already made lowering prescription drug costs a focal point. In mid-October, he said the price of Ozempic would be “much lower,” signaling an aggressive push to align U.S. prices with what other countries pay and to make life-changing medicines more affordable for Americans.

By directing Medicare to recognize obesity as a chronic disease and cover FDA-approved medications for its treatment, President Trump can translate that promise into a game-changing initiative for seniors, one that empowers them to take control of their health with access to modern treatments; reduces long-term taxpayer costs by preventing the complications that drive Medicare spending; and strengthens American innovation by supporting the research and development that keeps jobs and breakthroughs here at home.

The fiscal upside is real. A USC Schaeffer Center analysis estimated that Medicare coverage of effective obesity medications could generate roughly $175 billion in medical cost offsets over the first decade and as much as $700 billion over 30 years, by reducing hospitalizations, surgeries, and other expensive treatments tied to chronic disease.

Even modest weight loss delivers measurable savings. A JAMA Network Open study of Medicare beneficiaries found that a five percent weight reduction is associated with about $1,262 less in annual health-care spending per person, with larger losses linked to even greater savings.

To be clear, some health-economics models show near-term net spending could rise depending on drug prices, uptake, and adherence. But that’s exactly why presidential leadership on affordability, and Medicare modernization focused on prevention, matters. With effective price pressure and smart implementation, the long-run benefits to seniors’ health and Medicare’s finances can be substantial.

This approach fits squarely within the President’s agenda. It rewards hard-working Americans who have paid into Medicare for decades by ensuring they can benefit from 21st-century medicine. It challenges the bureaucracy that too often decides what care seniors can and cannot receive. And it focuses government spending where it delivers results—prevention, better health, and lower costs—not more wasteful paperwork.

Voters agree. A recent national poll shows strong, bipartisan support (north of 70 percent) for allowing Medicare to cover obesity medications, reflecting a common-sense view that prevention is smarter than paying for preventable illness later. And according to the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition, nearly 70 percent of Republican and Trump voters support expanding Medicare coverage for these medications, a clear sign this issue resonates deeply across the conservative base.

The American Association of Senior Citizens has long championed policies that strengthen Medicare and protect the dignity, health, and financial security of America’s seniors. We’ve seen firsthand how outdated rules and bureaucratic delays hurt the people who can least afford it. Medicare’s failure to cover obesity medications is one of those failures, and one President Trump can fix.

This is about more than medicine. It’s about honoring the promise we made to older Americans: that after a lifetime of work, sacrifice, and service, they will have access to the best care modern science can provide. Covering obesity-treatment medications through Medicare would keep that promise by extending life, improving quality of life, and containing costs for everyone in the system.

The science is here. The treatments are here. The American people overwhelmingly support making them accessible.

President Trump can provide that leadership with one bold decision. He can prove, once again, that when it comes to protecting seniors and cutting through government red tape, there’s no better champion than him.