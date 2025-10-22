Radical California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been rocked by a poll of 2028 Democrat presidential hopefuls that shows he is now losing to former Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Noble Predictive Insights poll conducted over the first week of October found that Newsom is trailing Harris for the 2028 Democrat nomination among Democrats and independents, Newsweek reported.

This poll shows that Newsom’s assumption that he is the front runner is not exactly a foregone conclusion. The poll placed Harris at 33 percent among Democrats and 27 percent with independents. But Newsom was behind 13 percent among Democrats and back three percent with independents.

Other candidates in the poll include New York Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who ranked third with a mere eight percent, followed by former Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at seven percent support.

The poll might show the beginning of erosion in Newom’s commanding position as Democrat frontrunner, after a poll in August found he led the field with 25 percent to Harris’s 19 percent, Politico reported at the time.

Newsom has positioned himself as the obvious Democrat front runner and has launched a major social media trolling campaign to attack Trump and Republicans with lowbrow memes, self-aggrandizing boasts, and name calling with accusations that Trump and Republicans are “fascists.”

In September, for instance, he spent an entire day trying to defend his incendiary claim that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is a “fascist.”

Newsom decided to call Miller a “fascist” just days after the same accusation was carved into the bullet casings apparently used in the assassination Charlie Kirk. He had also called Miller, who is Jewish, “SS” — a reference to the Nazis who led the Holocaust.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston