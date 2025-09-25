Gavin Newsom Launches Antisemitic Attack on Stephen Miller

California Governor Gavin Newsom launched an antisemitic attack on White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller this week, referring to Miller, who is Jewish, by the Nazi acronym “SS,” in a social media post.

The epithet came in a post on X by the “GovPressOffice” account, the official public account of the governor’s press office, which alternates between serious information and attempts to troll President Donald Trump.

The all-caps posting referred to Miller as “SS,” using an acronym for the Schutzstaffel, the elite Nazi corps that was primarily responsible for the murder of millions of Jews in the Holocaust. Miller is Jewish.

A press inquiry to Newsom’s office went unanswered.

Referring to a Jew as a Nazi is widely considered a form of Holocaust denial, as well as antisemitic, because it can — as in this instance — indicate an intent to invert the identities of the perpetrators and the victims of the Nazis’ crimes against humanity.

Newsom has continued to use incendiary rhetoric against Republicans, even in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk and this week’s shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

He does so because his antics win media attention, and appear to have positioned him as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, which is quickly shaping up to be a contest about who can attack Trump most vehemently, even though Trump will not — despite Newsom’s claims — be on the ballot.

