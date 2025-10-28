Newsom, Bonta Send Monitors to Monitor Federal Election Monitors

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Attorney General Rob Bonta are sending election monitors to monitor the U.S. Department of Justice monitors sent to observe California’s gerrymandering election.

The Golden State is spending over $250 million to hold an election on one question only: the passage of Proposition 50, which would set aside the state’s current congressional map, drawn by an independent commission, in favor of a partisan map dawn behind closed doors by Democrats to eliminate more than half of the Republican seats. (The initiative is supposedly in answer to redistricting in Repubican-run Texas.)

Over the weekend, as Breitbart News reported, Newsom was ridiculed by U.S. Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon after he claimed that President Donald Trump was trying to intimidate voters and to steal the election by sending election monitors to observe California’s vote, which is largely being conducted by mail.

Dhillon noted that President Joe Biden had also sent election monitors to California, in 2022 and 2024.

Nevertheless, rather than “taking the L,” so to speak, Newsom is doubling down on his conspiracy theory — and sending monitors to monitor the monitors, an act that could also be interpreted as an attempt at intimidation.

Politico reported Monday:

California will deploy its own observers to watch over federal election monitors the Trump administration is sending to the state ahead of the Nov. 4 election, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said. Bonta on Monday accused President Donald Trump of preparing to use poll monitors to sow doubt and conspiracy theories about the fairness of California’s vote on a congressional redistricting measure pushed by Democrats. … The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dhillon has previously mocked Newsom’s suggestion that the deployment of federal monitors amounts to voter suppression.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other Democrats have spread similar conspiracy theories, claiming that the deployment of National Guard troops to help fight crime is actually an effort to suppress votes.

