Harmeet Dhillon Schools Gavin Newsom on Fake Election Monitor Outrage

Harmeet Dhillon, the California attorney who heads the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) over his outrage over federal election monitors.

Newsom, who is obsessed with attacking President Donald Trump on social media, posted a video in which he claimed that Trump was sending election monitors to California to intimidate voters and claim fraud.

Newsom seemed to be borrowing a page from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a potential rival for the 2028 Democratic Party presidential nomination, who has claimed that the deployment of the National Guard to crime-ridden Democrat-run cities is really Trump’s ploy to declare martial law and end democratic rule.

Regardless, Dhillon pointed out that President Joe Biden also sent election monitors to California:

As Fox News noted:

The Department of Justice sent election monitors to California twice during the Biden administration, during the 2022 general election and the 2024 general election. “This is not a federal election,” Newsom’s press office posted on X . “The US DOJ has no business or basis to interfere with this election. This is solely about whether California amends our state constitution. … The Biden Justice Department sent election resources to several non-federal elections as well, including Alaska municipal elections in October 2023, a New Jersey off-year general election in 2023 and a Mississippi off-year general in 2023.

Newsom and Pritzker appear to believe that Democratic Party primary voters are more interested in how vigorously candidates opposed Trump than how effectively they governed or what they have achieved.