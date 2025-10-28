A shocking poll shows that two years after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre that murdered more than 1,200 Israelis, a majority of Palestinians still say the terror group was right to launch the attack — and, equally disturbing, an overwhelming 86 percent deny that Hamas committed the well-documented atrocities against civilians.

According to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR), 53 percent of Palestinians say Hamas’s decision to launch the October 7 assault was correct; support is strongest in the West Bank at 59 percent, while 44 percent in the Gaza Strip back the attack — a seven-point rise in Gaza since May.

The findings highlight persistent public support for Hamas’s October 7 attack despite exhaustive video evidence and forensic documentation showing terrorists moving house to house and butchering families — including women and children — during the rampage. Hamas terrorists themselves wore GoPro cameras, filming the massacres in real time and later releasing the footage as propaganda.

When asked directly whether Hamas committed the atrocities shown worldwide, 86 percent answered “no,” while just ten percent said “yes” — a sweeping denial more than two years after the massacre and after extensive eyewitness testimony, publicly verified footage, and official records documenting Hamas’s deliberate targeting of civilians.

Hamas’s political strength remains pronounced. If legislative elections were held today, 44 percent of likely voters say they would back Hamas compared to 30 percent for Fatah. In a hypothetical presidential contest, Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal would crush Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, 63–27. Overall satisfaction with Hamas’s wartime performance stands at 60 percent — 66 percent in the West Bank and 51 percent in Gaza, according to the PCPSR poll.

When asked the most effective way to “end the occupation and build an independent state,” a plurality of Palestinian Arabs favor carrying out “armed struggle” as the best means of achieving their stated goals — far outpacing support for negotiations or “popular peaceful resistance.”

Nearly 70 percent of Palestinians say they oppose disarming Hamas even as a condition to permanently end the war — 87 percent in the West Bank and 55 percent in Gaza — a flat rejection of the central disarmament requirement in President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which mandates that Hamas give up its weapons in the next phase — a demand Hamas and Islamic Jihad have openly refused to accept.

A large majority — 68 percent — also rejects the entry of an armed Arab security force from Egypt, Jordan, or other regional states to oversee demilitarization and security, another core element of international “day-after” proposals.

Presented with a normalization-and-demilitarization formula, two-thirds opposed a political agreement that would end the war, end the “occupation,” establish a demilitarized Palestinian state, and normalize relations with Israel and neighboring Arab states; only 31 percent expressed support.

The findings are consistent with earlier surveys showing entrenched denial and rising radicalization among Palestinians — patterns reflected in Hamas’s conduct on the ground in recent days.

Israeli sources say Hamas was filmed burying human remains and then summoning the Red Cross to watch operatives “recover” them — returning a coffin whose contents forensic testing later identified as remains previously recovered in an Israeli operation. The ruse — a violation of the ceasefire’s requirement to return all bodies and hostages — prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order airstrikes on Hamas positions Tuesday night.

The results come from the latest PCPSR poll conducted in the West Bank and Gaza Strip between October 22 and 25, 2025, shortly after President Trump announced the end of the two-year Gaza war and the implementation of his ceasefire plan.

