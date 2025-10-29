Watch: TikTokers Threaten to Loot, Riot Over Food Stamp Pause

Left-wing TikTokers are shamelessly promoting rioting and stealing as the pause of food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), looms due to the government shutdown.

A man fuming over an apparent increase in loss prevention employees at Walmart took to social media to call on others to join him in holding down and fighting security to “help people steal.”

“It just became ‘Help People Steal’ November. It just became ‘Help People Live’ November,” the man ranted in a video. “People deserve to eat, I dont give a fuck about Walmart’s profit margins. I personally will hold back a security guard. I will fight back a security guard if they try to stop someone from stealing food they need to fucking live.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced that SNAP funds will run out due to the “current lapse in appropriations,” stating that there will be “insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits” to the approximately 42 million individuals on the program.

Countless videos promoting violence and unrest have been plaguing social media sites since the USDA warning, with one woman threatening to “hunt” down white people and cannibalize them when food stamps do not come through:

Yet another woman promoted looting and stealing if Walmart restricts their stores to curbside pickup, adding in a “fuck Trump” for good measure:

Others posted videos of themselves dancing to music, with captions saying “its time to start LOOTING.”

One young lady said she would “go to the White House and start windmilling” — as in, fighting.

“Everybody getting slapped,” she said, including “babies” and “Trump.”

“We robbing White people on 11/1,” another woman wrote in a post, stating in her video that they need to start “clutching” their purses:

“When are we going to start looting the stores? I was stealing before… now it’s going to be full-blown theft,” another woman said:

“Stealing is never wrong,” a young man said in his video about the food stamp funds running out:

Some social media users have already begun bragging about their shoplifting hauls, with one woman pulling stolen items from her Coach purse:

Another woman showed off the size of her purse to demonstrate how many stolen items she can fit in it: