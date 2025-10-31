U.S. military strikes against cartel drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean journeying from South America are “unacceptable” and must stop, the U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk warned Friday.

Türk called for an immediate investigation into the strikes against narco terrorists in what is the first such condemnation of its kind from the globalist organization.

AP reports Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for Türk’s office, relayed his message on Friday at a regular U.N. briefing:

These attacks and their mounting human cost are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats.

She said Türk believed “airstrikes by the United States of America on boats in the Caribbean and in the Pacific violate international human rights law.”

President Donald Trump has justified the attacks on the boats as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of illicit drugs by criminal cartels into the United States.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Wednesday announced the latest U.S. military strike in the campaign, against a boat he said was carrying drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Hegseth is totally committed to keeping U.S. shores safe from invasion by narco-terrorists, previously saying, “We will stop at nothing to defend our homeland and our citizens. We will track them, kill them, and dismantle their networks throughout our hemisphere — at the times and places of our choosing.”

All four people aboard were killed. It was the 14th strike since the campaign began in early September, while the death toll has grown to at least 61.

On August 8, Breitbart reported Trump signed an order authorizing the use of military force against “certain Latin American drug cartels” to begin his administration’s efforts to protect U.S. shores from narco-terrorist organizations.