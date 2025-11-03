New York City (NYC) Democrat socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani vowed that if elected to be the next mayor of the city, he would fight against President Donald Trump and his administration in response to threats to stop federal funding from going to the city if Mamdani wins.

Mamdani’s comments came after Trump said, during an interview with CBS News’s 60 Minutes, that it would “be hard” for him to give a lot of money to New York. Trump added that “if you have a communist running New York, all you’re doing is wasting the money you’re sending there.”

Fox News reported that on Monday, Mamdani took part in a march “across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall” and that he “promised to fight back against the Trump administration.” Mamdani also vowed to fight against threats “from an affordability crisis that has put one in four New Yorkers in poverty.”

Per the outlet:

Mamdani marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall at sunrise in a dramatic demonstration on the eve of Election Day. Flanked by supporters, local officials and Attorney General Letitia James. Mamdani promised to fight back against the Trump administration. “What we have seen in cities and states across the country is the necessity of, not just using the bully pulpit but also the courts, to ensure that every dollar that a municipality is owed is a dollar that is paid,” Mamdani said. “And I will take every single day, after this election, to put together my city government, my city hall, to ensure that it is prepared not only for the threats from Donald Trump, but also the threats from an affordability crisis that has put one in four New Yorkers in poverty.”

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump weighed in on the city’s mayoral race, stating that, if Mamdani wins, it would be “highly unlikely” he would “be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required.”

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival!” Trump said. “It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad.”

Trump also called for people to vote for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), noting that a vote for NYC Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was “a vote for Mamdani.”