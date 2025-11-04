House Majority Whip Tom Emmer told Breitbart News his view of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s win reflects a broader shift he believes is underway inside the Democrat Party.

“Commie Mamdani’s win in New York City marks the death of the Democrat party as we once knew it,” Emmer told Breitbart News exclusively tonight. “His communist agenda will run America’s largest city straight into the ground, while Democrats in Congress sit idly by because they either agree or are too terrified of their virulent base to speak up. The election results in NYC prove the trend we’ve all been witnessing: pro-terrorist, Marxist radicals are now the Left’s mainstream.”

The violent trend Emmer mentioned is evident in Virginia’s race, where Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones won despite text messages in August 2022 in which he reportedly complained about his Republican colleagues “eulogizing” a recently deceased Democrat colleague. Jones also pondered a hypothetical situation in which, if he had to pick between shooting “two dictators” or former Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert, he would pick Gilbert “every time.” During the text conversation, Jones allegedly “talked about Gilbert’s children dying in the arms of their mother.”