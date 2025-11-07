Charlie Kirk Called a Muslim Socialist Mayor in NYC “One of the Biggest Threats to Our Country”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service that he had “an uncanny amount of wisdom for a man as young as he was,” which is evident in his previous posts warning that he believed Islam was becoming a growing threat to the United States.

Kirk’s past commentary often resurfaces when national flashpoints occur, including during the federal indictment of James Comey and the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night program.H

Here are some examples of the late Turning Point USA founder’s insights:

September 9, 2025: “Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America.”

September 3, 2025: “You hear a lot of pundits fearmonger about the rise of “Christian Nationalism” when right in front of their eyes Islam is taking over public places and gaining political power. Islam is a fundamentally political ideology that aims to conquer us, militarily or demographically.”

August 12, 2025: “Islam has conquered Britain. We cannot allow for the same in America.”

August 6, 2025: “Feminism and Islam working together to strangle the West.”

July 29, 2025: “Islam is taking over the west. We must stand united against the growth of Islam.”

July 7, 2025: “The conservative movement needs to focus more time, energy, and focus on how Islam is rapidly taking over the west.”

June 23, 2025: “New York City is likely to elect a Muslim socialist as mayor. This is quickly becoming one of the biggest threats to our country. Pay attention.”

June 1, 2025: “Islam is not compatible with western civilization.”

June 6, 2017: “The left attacks Donald Trump more than they attack the sick ideology of radical Islam.”

April 9, 2017: “Christians are being targeted all across the world. Radical Islam wants nothing more than us dead. Don’t give them the satisfaction.”

October 9, 2016: “Honest question for Hillary: Who do you think is a bigger threat: Trump or Radical Islam? #Debate

December 4, 2015: “No. Radical islam is the most serious threat facing humanity. You are a self serving hack.” [responding to Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying “… climate change is the most serious threat facing our planet.”]

April 8, 2015: “Obama bashes Christians for not spouting love… on EASTER… Never a bad word about Islam.”

On November 4, Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

Breitbart News reported how Muslims publicly celebrated Mamdani’s win, with Pakistani-born lawyer and journalist Qasim Rashid calling him “America’s Mayor” and CAIR declaring the win as a “historic turning point.”

Other very different reactions included Laura Loomer describing the election as part of an Islamic takeover and Amy Mek asserting the Republican Party refuses to say “the word Islam.”

A political ad released by Veteran Action accused then-New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani of promoting a “radical Islamic agenda.” The ad highlighted Mamdani’s public campaigning with a Muslim cleric who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and noted his refusal to say that Hamas should lay down its arms. Mark Lucas, founder of Veteran Action, described Mamdani as an “unapologetic Islamo-Marxist” and “a threat to America.”

Mamdani has also been exposed for making a misleading claim about his “aunt,” whom he initially described as a victim of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks — not because she was harmed in the attacks, but because she supposedly felt unsafe wearing a hijab on the New York City subway afterward. His framing drew criticism for equating her discomfort with the suffering of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed. In reality, his only known aunt, Masuma Mamdani, does not wear a hijab and was not living in the United States at the time. Days later, Mamdani revised the story, saying he had actually meant his father’s cousin, Zehra, who is deceased and cannot corroborate the account.

While attending a Manhattan event, Mamdani was approached by a protester who demanded he denounce Hezbollah and Sharia law. The encounter, which was filmed, ended in a brief shoving match between the protester and Mamdani’s aide before the candidate was driven away.

During his campaign, Mamdani was asked repeatedly to reject terms like “globalize the intifada.” He stated on Meet the Press that the phrase was “not language I would use” and promised to protect Jewish New Yorkers.

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organizer Daniel Goulden said, “With Zohran, we’re in basically the best possible position to seize state power that we can be in,” citing their close collaboration on a platform that includes free gender-affirming care, resistance to ICE, and city-run grocery stores, with Mamdani himself embracing “seizing the means of production” as his end goal.