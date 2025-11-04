Muslims Gloat over Mamdani’s Muslim Win: ‘America’s Mayor’

Islamic advocates are gloating over the election of a Muslim immigrant to the mayoralty of New York City.

“America’s Mayor is an American Muslim Immigrant,” declared the Pakistani-born lawyer and journalist Qasim Rashid as he celebrated Zohran Mamdani’s win.

“The election of New York City’s first Muslim mayor represents a historic turning point for American Muslim political engagement,” declared CAIR National, which has deep ties to the violent zealots in the Egyptian-origin Muslim Brotherhood, whose offshoots also include the Hamas group in Gaza.

The group immediately used Mamdani’s win to smear the Americans who denounced Hamas’s October 7 massacre of Israeli women and children:

Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s ability to win while openly advocating for Palestinian human rights and experiencing a barrage of anti-Muslim hate also marks a historic rebuke of both Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in politics. We commend the college students and other young people in New York City who, just one year after being smeared and brutalized for protesting the genocide in Gaza, helped elect a mayor who vocally opposes that genocide and supports the right to peaceful protest.

CAIR also declared victory in Virginia, where an Indian-born Muslim won the lieutenant governorship:

Congratulations to Virginia Lt. Governor winner Ghazala Hashmi. State Senator Hashmi has made history as the first Muslim woman elected to statewide office ANYWHERE in America. We hope this historic moment will inspire American Muslims to continue pursuing public service across our country, God willing.

Hardcore Islamist zealot Linda Sarsoura began claiming victory on November 3: “It is our Muslim American communities … our Muslim money.”

The win is also being celebrated by ordinary Muslims who have long resented their minority status in the city.

The election shows how the Democrats’ progressives are expanding their clout in high-migration states by building a coalition of peripheral minorities against the American center.

For example, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), an Indian-origin Hindu, celebrated Mamdani’s campaign by describing the airport announcement once Mamdani is sworn in: “[Arriving passengers will] hear in the airports over the loudspeaker, ‘I am your mayor, Zohran Mamdani, welcome to New York City,’ they will look at their children filled with pride. They will say, ‘In New York any dream is still possible.'”

Mamdani won because the city’s elite imported a huge number of poor migrants as an economic strategy to raise rents, cut wages, and boost retail spending.

This pro-migration “Ponzi Scheme” economic policy has massively inflated the elite’s wealth and shrivelled the urban middle class in New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and other migration cities. In the New York election, Mamdani and his Muslim allies worked with far-left progressives to create a groundswell of anger among migrants who expect welfare and subsidized housing, desperate renters, single parents, resentful citizens, and alienated, debt-burdened college graduates.

White House counselor Stephen Miller used his X account to underline the huge role of immigrant poverty in Mamdani’s win:

Some critics of Mamdani, however, want to bury the role of elite-backed migration under alarms about Islam’s supremacist, aggressive, and pre-modern culture.

“ISLAM JUST CONQUERED NEW YORK CITY — AND THE GOP STILL WON’T SAY THE WORD ‘ISLAM’,” tweeted Amy Mek, adding:

While it captures our institutions, our schools, our media, and our government, the so-called “experts” are still debating what to call it … how to address it … how to defend against it.

“Republicans didn’t do anything to stop the rise of jihadist candidates across our country tonight,” tweeted Laura Loomer. “As I said, the Islamic takeover of America is going to be the number one political issue on the ballot in 2026 and 2028.”

But Barack Obama, the president who used migration to massively inflate diversity and the Islamic population of New York, Illinois, California, and Texas, quietly celebrated his win for enforced diversity. He said on X:

Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It’s a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We’ve still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter.

In September, shortly after the political murder of Charlie Kirk, Obama described his policy of imposing diversity on Americans as an experiment on the United States. “There’s never been an [diversity] experiment like this, where you have people from every corner of the globe show up in one place,” Obama said, adding:

[We] say, based on these ideals — we hold these truths to be self-evident … all men are created equal … and a constitution and a Bill of Rights and a democracy — that we can somehow figure out how to get along [in diversity] and maintain our private beliefs and pray to god in our own ways, and retain aspects of the cultures that we bring from wherever it is that we’re coming from, and yet still decide that we are all Americans … and try to make it better for each successive generation.

“I think George W. Bush believed that [it is possible] … I know John McCain believed it. I know Mitt Romney believed it,” Obama added.

It is not clear if the Democratic Party’s anti-Mamdani donor will unite behind Mamdani’s Islamic-flavored diversity. Those donors include former mayor Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders will use Mamdani’s pro-diversity Islamic win to help negotiate a power-sharing deal that would bring the donors into Trump’s anti-migration, America First, populist coalition.

On November 1, losing Mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo mildly criticized Obama’s demand that Americans accept Islam as a legitimate ideology in a progressive-run diversity experiment.

“Our diversity is our strength, but it can also be a weakness,” Cuomo said. In a diverse society, “you have to work very, very hard to make sure you’re always keeping people united, and there’s always flare-ups among different races, religions, creeds for one reason or another.”