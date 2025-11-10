Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and Assorted Allies Linked to 2020 Election Claims

President Donald Trump has granted “full, complete and unconditional” pardons to his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and a host of others accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election result.

U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin announced the clemency move Sunday night.

In a post on X, Martin shared Trump’s proclamation granting pardons for dozens of people including – but by no means restricted to – notable figures like Giuliani, Meadows and Powell, Fox News notes.

The proclamation said the pardons are granted, “to all United States citizens for conduct relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission, support, voting, activities, participation in, or advocacy for or of any slate or proposed slate of Presidential electors, whether or not recognized by any State or State official, in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election, as well for any conduct relating to their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

The president then named 77 people, adding the list is “not limited to” that group, Fox News notes.

The proclamation further described efforts to prosecute those who were involved in the 2020 election claims “as a grave national injustice perpetrated on the American people” and said the pardons were designed to continue “the process of national reconciliation.”

The pardon proclamation was posted in response to a message Martin shared on X on May 26, 2025, that said, “No MAGA left behind.”

Trump made clear in that proclamation he did not include himself in the pardons.

Presidential pardons apply only to federal crimes and none of the Trump allies was charged in a federal case.