Veteran Action has released a Veterans Bill of Rights, which the group said is aimed to ensure that “no veteran’s rights or benefits are lost to bureaucracy, neglect, or indifference.”

The group described it as a “comprehensive framework designed to protect veterans and provide policy guidance to safeguard the benefits they have earned at the Department of Veterans Affairs.”

The document itself explains that there should be no bureaucratic red tape nor any tolerance for “infringement” on the wellbeing of the nation’s veterans, who served with honor and dignity.

“This Bill of Rights stands as a testament to our enduring gratitude and unwavering commitment. It recognizes that the sacrifices made can never be fully repaid, but can be honored through the unwavering guarantee etched in law, a promise whispered on the wind, carried on the shoulders of every grateful citizen,” it reads in part.

The document lists ten basic rights for veterans, which includes freedom of choice for healthcare providers, informed consent, privacy right to redress grievances, and much more.

The are as follows:

1. Freedom of Choice: Veterans have the right to choose the best healthcare provider

for themselves whether at VA or in the community to ensure the best possible care for

themselves and their families.

2. Respect and Dignity: Veterans have the right to be treated with respect and dignity,

regardless of their rank or position, and to expect timely and courteous service.

3. Informed Consent: Veterans have the right to be fully informed about their care, treatment,

and options and must give consent to any decisions affecting it.

4. Awareness of Benefits: Veterans have the right to receive comprehensive information

about all programs and benefits for which they are eligible.

5. Access to Benefits: Veterans have the right to apply for their earned benefits at any time

and are entitled to a clear explanation of decisions regarding their eligibility for those

benefits.

6. Healthcare Without Retaliation: Veterans have the right to necessary health services

related to their service without fear of retaliation or stigma.

7. Privacy: Veterans have the right to have their personal information protected and it must

be kept confidential and used solely for determining VA benefits eligibility.

8. Right to Redress Grievances: Veterans have the right to file complaints and have them

thoroughly investigated and resolved if they feel their rights are compromised.

9. Transparent Communication: Veterans have the right to receive clear written notifications

and explanations regarding the approval or denial of their benefits.

10. Appeal and Fair Hearing: Veterans have the right to appeal decisions and are guaranteed

a formal hearing within a reasonable time if they dispute actions taken in their case.

To this end, Veteran Action is also calling for Congress to pass the Veterans’ ACCESS Act, tackling bureaucracy involved in true healthcare choice for veterans.

WATCH:

“America’s heroes deserve more than waiting lines and broken promises,” the narrator states. “President Trump opened up the door for real healthcare choice. But Washington politicians put bureaucracy ahead of veterans. Congress must restore and protect that freedom. Tell Congress to pass the Veterans ACCESS Act and give our heroes the care they earned.”

Notably, the Veteran Bill of Rights has been backed by Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Reps. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), and Former Acting VA Secretary Peter O’Rourke, and Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia.

“Democrats shut down the government over providing healthcare for illegal immigrants. The shutdown prevented passage of this important bill by Veterans Day,” Mark Lucas, Founder of Veteran Action, said in a statement, adding that the campaign will target Democrats “pushing to sunset healthcare choice after 8 years.”

“It’s despicable that Blumenthal (D-CT), a Stolen Valor Senator, is limiting veteran healthcare choice,” he added.