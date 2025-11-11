Watch Live: Donald Trump Participates in Veterans Day Ceremony

President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony and speaks in observance of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetary on Tuesday, November 11.

“The story of America is written with the courage, honor, and dedicated service of our veterans,” the president wrote in a proclamation issued Monday. “Through their sacrifice, the fires of freedom burn brightly, our Republic secured, and our way of life made possible.”

“For nearly 250 years, their unyielding spirit has carried our Nation through every trial and triumph, ensuring that liberty endures for all time,” Trump declared. “This Veterans Day, we show our gratitude and recommit to honor their service, uphold their legacy, and give every veteran the loyalty, respect, and support they have earned and so dearly deserve.”