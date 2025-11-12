Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo reminded Floridians this week that as the U.S. enters the winter sick season, they do not have to automatically bow to “capricious mask” and vaccine policies adopted by some healthcare facilities, noting such mandates can only be forced in “very specific, clinically-appropriate circumstances.”

“It’s that time of the year again when some health care facilities are adopting capricious mask and vaccine policies,” Ladapo began.

“A reminder for Floridians: masks can only be mandated in very specific, clinically-appropriate circumstances, and vaccine mandates (including flu) that don’t allow for exemptions are prohibited,” he made abundantly clear, urging Floridians who run into problems to let the administration know on their Florida Health website and clicking “File Complaint.”

Ladapo has continued to lead the way in championing personal choice when it comes to vaccines and masking in the Sunshine State, diverting from popular belief during the coronavirus era and encouraging residents to make their own healthcare decisions.

More recently, in September, Ladapo announced that the Florida Department of Health is working with the DeSantis administration to “end all vaccine mandates” in Florida law.

“Every last one of them,” he said at the time. “Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

“Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body?” Ladapo asked. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right.”

“Your body is a gift from God,” he said to applause, adding, “What you put into your body… is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has backed that up as well, concluding that “trust has really been broken,” leading to that effort.

Both DeSantis and Ladapo have stressed that parents need to be in charge of those medical decisions as it relates to their children, as Ladapo specifically pointed out that many parents in Florida have trouble finding pediatricians if they choose to “deviate at all from the vaccine schedule” – another massive issue.

“In the free state of Florida, parents — not the government — should make decisions about their children after consultation with their pediatrician,” Ladapo made clear.