Parents — not the government — should make decisions about their children regarding vaccines, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said days after rocking the political world by announcing Florida’s intention to do away with “all vaccine mandates” in Florida law.

“In the free state of Florida, parents — not the government — should make decisions about their children after consultation with their pediatrician,” Ladapo — an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates — said, sharing a clip from his appearance on CNN.

“In medical ethics, there can be no informed consent if there is coercion — and a mandate is coercion!” he explained.

“I trust parents. I believe parents can make good decisions for their children,” Ladapo said in the clip.

Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis also doubled down, posing the following question: “Do you think it is an appropriate role for government to mandate children take a private product — that is administered into their body — if that private company is shielded of all liability?”

“Most Floridians — most Americans! — know the answer is ‘absolutely not,’ @CaseyDeSantis, but the media finds a way to arrive at a ‘yes,'” Ladapo respomded. “Wonder if it has anything to do with those big pharma commercials funding Big Media?”

This follows Ladapo’s bombshell announcement last week, when he stated that the Florida Department of Health is working with the DeSantis administration to “end all vaccine mandates” in Florida law.

“All of them,” he said during the announcement. “Every last one of them.”

The crowd erupted in applause as he reiterated, “Every last one of them.”

“Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” he said.

“Who am I as a government or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body?” Ladapo asked. “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right.”

“Your body is a gift from God,” the surgeon general continued.

“What you put into your body… is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right,” he added.

That action also came on the heels of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. working to reestablish the credibility of federal health officials. Earlier this year, the coronavirus vaccine was removed from the recommended immunization schedule for both healthy children and healthy pregnant women as part of the greater Make America Healthy Again agenda.