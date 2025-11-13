The Center to Advance Security in America (CASA) has filed a lawsuit against the government to secure records that would expose the millions of American taxpayer dollars that went to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to resettle migrants across the United States under former President Joe Biden, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

“CASA filed this lawsuit to provide maximum transparency to the Biden administration’s outrageous giveaway of millions of taxpayer dollars to non-governmental organizations that facilitated illegal immigration,” CASA Director James Fitzpatrick told Breitbart News in a statement.

The lawsuit seeks Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) records for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 regarding the agency’s grants to NGOs for the sole purpose of resettling migrants, apprehended at the southern border, in American communities.

The records, the lawsuit states, would show the total taxpayer funds that went to such NGOs to assist migrants with housing costs, school costs, medical treatments, and legal services, among other benefits.

CASA executives told Breitbart News that in Fiscal Year 2022, for instance, NGOs secured $6.4 billion in American taxpayer dollars to offer such benefits to migrants caught at the border.

“The release of these documents is in the public interest because it will provide increased transparency to understand the [HHS’s] decisions and communications regarding federal funds provided to non-governmental entities,” the lawsuit states.

As Breitbart News detailed throughout the Biden years, the administration sent millions of dollars in taxpayer money every quarter to NGOs and sanctuary jurisdictions that vowed to help resettle migrants in American communities.

Fitzpatrick said the American people ought to have such records to better understand what exactly the Biden administration did over the course of four years.

“The American public deserves to know every organization that received these funds so they can see for themselves the extremes the Biden administration went to to ensure government money went to as many organizations as possible who facilitated, promoted, and furthered Biden’s pursuit for a reckless open border,” Fitzpatrick said.

The case is CASA v. HHS in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.