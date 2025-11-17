The Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) has delayed the implementation of an executive order that bans state Medicaid funds from going to clinics and organizations that perform, refer, or are affiliated with abortions.

“On Wednesday, the state’s Health Care Authority Board announced it is pausing the implementation of the executive order, stating that they require more legal clarification,” KOCO reported. “The board plans to revisit the rule at its next meeting, meaning the governor’s order will not go into effect until at least Jan. 21.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) issued the executive order in August, citing a June Supreme Court decision as grounds for the order. In that decision, the high court ruled that South Carolina could block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds, finding that Planned Parenthood could not sue the state under a civil rights law.

“Oklahoma is a pro-life state, and our policies should reflect that at every level of our government,” Stitt said in a statement at the time. “We won’t allow tax dollars to indirectly subsidize and flow into the abortion industry under the guise of women’s health. My order makes sure every public dollar aligns with our values and supports providers who respect life at every stage.”

The order specifically directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to:

Conduct a full review and revision of provider credentialing standards to make sure participants align with the state’s pro-life policies.

Terminate or refuse to renew any SoonerCare contracts with entities that perform, refer to, or are affiliated with abortion services.

Require SoonerCare providers to sign a statement saying whether or not they or anyone they are connected to are involved in abortion-related activities.

“SoonerCare (Oklahoma Medicaid) is a health coverage program jointly funded by the federal and state government,” according to OHCA’s website.

The order additionally prohibits all state agencies from providing grants, contracts, or funding to any abortion-affiliated providers. The OHCA was directed to begin the rulemaking process within 60 days and fully implement the order within 120 days.

Stitt issued the order amid a federal battle to defund abortion giant Planned Parenthood. Republicans passed a provision to strip abortion providers of taxpayer funds through Medicaid in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” — a measure that is the subject of a court battle but was ultimately allowed to go into effect in September.

Oklahoma outlaws abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.