Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) issued an executive order to block Medicaid funds from going to abortion providers in the state.

Stitt signed the order on Thursday, instructing state agencies to align with Oklahoma’s broader public policies protecting unborn babies by barring taxpayer funding through Medicaid from going to clinics and organizations that perform, refer, or are affiliated with abortions. The governor cited a June Supreme Court decision as grounds for the order — the high court ruled that South Carolina could block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid funds, finding that Planned Parenthood could not sue the state under a civil rights law.

“Oklahoma is a pro-life state, and our policies should reflect that at every level of our government,” Stitt said in a statement. “We won’t allow tax dollars to indirectly subsidize and flow into the abortion industry under the guise of women’s health. My order makes sure every public dollar aligns with our values and supports providers who respect life at every stage.”

The order specifically directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to:

Conduct a full review and revision of provider credentialing standards to make sure participants align with the state’s pro-life policies.

Terminate or refuse to renew any SoonerCare contracts with entities that perform, refer to, or are affiliated with abortion services.

Require SoonerCare providers to sign a statement saying whether they or anyone they are connected to are involved in abortion-related activities.

The order additionally prohibits all state agencies from providing grants, contracts, or funding to any abortion-affiliated providers. The OHCA will begin the rulemaking process within 60 days and fully implement the order within 120 days.

Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO Emily Wales told a local NPR outlet in an email that the order is “political interference.”

“Once again, Governor Stitt is putting his political agenda above the health and safety of Oklahomans who are simply trying to access critical care, like cancer screenings, birth control, and STI testing and treatment,” Wales said. “Planned Parenthood Great Plains remains committed to delivering high-quality, affordable health care. Our doors are open, and our providers are ready to help.”

Stitt issued the order amid a federal battle to defund abortion giant Planned Parenthood. Republicans passed a provision to strip abortion providers of taxpayer funds through Medicaid in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” — a measure which has been blocked by an Obama-appointed district judge pending further litigation.

Oklahoma outlaws abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.

