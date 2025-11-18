Poll: Majority of Democrats Have Favorable View of Socialism

A majority of Democrats have a favorable view of socialism, a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey, taken after New York City’s election of socialist Muslim mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, asked respondents across the country, “Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of socialism?”

Across the board, a plurality, 44 percent, said they had an unfavorable view, compared to 33 percent who said they have a favorable view. Another 23 percent said they are not sure.

Opinions varied sharply along party lines. Seven in ten Republicans, for instance, have an unfavorable view of socialism, compared to just 13 percent who have a favorable view. A plurality of independents, 44 percent, also have an unfavorable view of socialism, compared to 27 percent who have a favorable view.

But among Democrats, a solid majority of 62 percent said they have a favorable view of socialism. Of those, 16 percent said they have a “very” favorable view, and 47 percent have a “somewhat” favorable view. Only 16 percent of Democrats said they have an unfavorable view of socialism, and 22 percent remain unsure.

Notably, 61 percent of voters who backed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 20204 presidential election also favor socialism. Only 13 percent who supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election said they view socialism favorably, and 75 percent said they do not.

The survey was taken November 7-10, 2025, among 1,663 respondents. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error and follows Democrats bending to the radical left contingent of their party, as was seen in their actions triggering the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“We say all the time, this is not your father’s party. It’s not. These guys are full Marxist,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said during the shutdown.

“You hear how vapid their ideology is, how empty, what empty suits they are. But they are the leaders of the party,” he continued. “They are dragging the rest of the old guard, the old party leaders, around by the nose, and they are subservient to their wishes.”

To that point, New Yorkers elected an openly socialist mayor earlier this month — someone who has even floated the idea of creating city-run grocery stores.

Following Mamdani’s victory, President Donald Trump laid out the situation as plainly as possible: “After last night’s results, the decision facing all Americans could not be more clear. We have a choice between communism and common sense.”

“And you know, you take a look, look back 1000 years, [communism] hasn’t worked,” Trump continued. “If it worked, we’d be using it, I guess. But it hasn’t worked. Our opponents are offering an economic nightmare. We’re delivering an economic miracle.”