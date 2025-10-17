Speaker Johnson: Democrats Are ‘Full Marxist,’ Ideology Is ‘Vapid,’ ‘Empty’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was dismissive of Democrat demands to reopen the federal government.

According to the Louisiana Republican, those demands from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) were a reflection of the “rise of Marxism” within Democratic Party ranks.

“Is [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — does she have both oars in the water here, thinking that the president is going to bow down to these demands?”

Johnson replied, “With every ounce of Christian character that I can muster, Laura, let me just say, bless her heart. OK. This would be comical if they were not so dangerous. You’re looking at the two leaders of the modern Democratic Party. We say all the time, this is not your father’s party. It’s not. These guys are full Marxist. You hear how vapid their ideology is, how empty, what empty suits they are. But they are the leaders of the party. They are dragging the rest of the old guard, the old party leaders, around by the nose, and they are subservient to their wishes.”

“I mean, Chuck Schumer has picked a fight over this very simple, clean CR to just keep the government funded for 21 additional days until November 21, seven more weeks, so that we could get the appropriations process done,” he continued. “And the reason he did it is because he is afraid of that voice you just heard on that stage. He is afraid that AOC is going to challenge him. There’s a rise of Marxism in the party. It’s happening in New York, in their state, and he’s terrified, and that’s why all — everybody around the country is feeling such pain right now because of this nonsense.”

