Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Dinner with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince

President Donald Trump holds a dinner with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday, November 18.

Trump met with MBS earlier Tuesday, where the future king of Saudi Arabia announced his country would be investing $1 trillion in the United States.

“It’s about also long-term opportunity in United States of America to effect American economy positively in the next coming decades, preparing the… foundation of emerging technologies that’s a game changer for America in a good way. And want to be part of it,” MBS noted about his desire to invest in the U.S. because Trump was elected president in 2024.