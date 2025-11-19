House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Wednesday endorsed Joe Mitchell for Iowa’s second congressional district, Emmer told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement.

“If House Republicans are going to stay in the majority and continue delivering for the American people, we need bold conservative candidates like Joe Mitchell in Congress. Radical Democrats will stop at nothing to return to power and revive Biden’s reckless policies. Iowans know better which is why they’re going to send Joe Mitchell to Washington to fight for America First policies,” Emmer said in a statement.

Mitchell said in a written statement, “I’m grateful to have the backing of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer — a proven conservative fighter who has never backed down from the America First agenda. His endorsement is a strong sign of the momentum we’re building, and I’m proud to have his trust as we work to take our country back.”

Emmer endorsed Mitchell as the district’s current representative, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), is running to replace the outgoing Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who will retire at the end of her term.

Mitchell served as a regional director for the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under the Trump administration and as a chief of staff for the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). He served in the Iowa state legislature for two terms.

Beyond his time in the legislature, he started a nationwide nonprofit, Run GenZ, where they recruit young conservatives across the country to run for state and local office.

His campaign biography states, “Joe Mitchell will be a strong voice for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, and economic growth. He will fight tirelessly for family farmers, ethanol, and small businesses, defend the right to life and the Second Amendment, and stand with President Trump in protecting our freedoms. Above all, Joe will never back down in the fight to keep Iowa strong and free for generations to come.”