Nolte: President Trump’s Job Approval on Foreign Policy Best of 21st Century

President Donald Trump currently enjoys the highest foreign policy job approval rating of any 21st-century president.

At this particular point in his second term, Trump has a 43 percent job approval rating on foreign policy, which tops both of his 21st-century counterparts, Presidents George W. Bush and Barry Obama. At this point in his second term, Bush’s foreign policy approval rating sat at a dismal 36 percent. Obama’s was an equally dismal 37 percent.

Compared to his first term, public perception of Trump’s foreign policy performance has improved from 35 percent approval to 43 percent approval.

On the specific issue of his handling of the Israel-Hamas War, Trump is burying President Autopen. As far as net approval on that issue, Trump is +3, meaning his approval rating on his handling of the Israel-Hamas War is three points higher than his disapproval rating.

Compare that to Joe Biden, who was -37 points underwater (not a typo) on the same issue.

In other words, Trump’s net approval on the Israel-Hamas War is 40 points higher —40! — than Biden’s.

That is all great news for Trump’s legacy, which, I’m confident, will loom every bit as large as Franklin Roosevelt’s and Ronald Reagan’s. The problem is the coming midterms. The midterm results will hinge only on the economy, and right now, people are not happy with the economy. When it comes to election results, peace in the Middle East does not hold a candle to the price of a gallon of gas, the cost of a dozen eggs, or the ability to purchase a home.

Most importantly, the 2026 midterms will determine the final two years of Trump’s presidency. Should Democrats prevail and take back the U.S. House, it’s all over. Trump and the Republican Party can look forward to two years of phony investigations and impeachments. Worse still…

Congressional Democrats will use those two years to beat Vice President JD Vance to a pulp, hoping to soften him up for the 2028 presidential race. He will become their primary target throughout 2028.

Foreign policy is important, no question. But nothing compares to the psychological effect of driving down the road and seeing the price of gas.

