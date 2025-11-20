A Misdirection Campaign Aimed at Pressuring President Trump to Break His Promise to Seniors

The following content is sponsored by Medicare Advantage Majority.

Last week in Breitbart, a self-described conservative group published a sponsored article advocating that the No UPCODE Act, a piece of legislation carried by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the House and Jeff Merkley and Bill Cassidy in the Senate, be included in the deal that reopens the government.

Fortunately for the over 34 million Americans that rely on Medicare Advantage, the emerging bipartisan compromise to reopen the federal government did not include the No UPCODE Act.

What would this proposal driven by members of Congress who voted to impeach President Trump mean for seniors? This bill would slash Medicare Advantage benefits by $124 billion, resulting in higher premiums and cost-sharing for millions of older Americans. The elimination of supplemental benefits such as dental, vision and hearing coverage –benefits that are essential for maintaining quality of life. Cuts to chronic care programs that help seniors manage diabetes, heart disease and other serious conditions. Fewer in-home care teams and less coordinated care, which will inevitably lead to more emergency room visits and hospitalizations; and rural seniors will face even greater challenges accessing care, as provider networks shrink and travel times increase.

This isn’t just bad policy – it would be devastating for the very people Medicare Advantage was designed to serve: low-income seniors, rural seniors and those living with complex chronic conditions. These are the Americans who rely most on the affordability and flexibility that Medicare Advantage provides.

Stripping away these benefits would drive up costs, and force seniors to lose access to the programs that keep them healthy and independent.

Seniors are not just a constituency – they represent the decisive voting bloc. In 2024, nearly 40 million Americans aged 65 and older voted, the highest turnout rate of any age group, with 75 percent participation. In 2022, about 35 million seniors turned out, after which President Trump’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, labeled them “the deciders.” Medicare Advantage Majority’s research shows that 69 percent of seniors are less likely to vote for any member of Congress who supports cuts to Medicare Advantage.

At this moment, most congressional conservatives are making the politically wise decision to forego this misguided legislation ahead of a monumentally important 2026 midterm cycle. As political advocacy groups continue to push for this progressive policy priority, lawmakers should continue to internalize this data, and be aware of its clear political consequences.

On a broader level, conservatives deserve to know when someone is trying to play them, and right now – American Resolve, this dark-money group – is using a sponsored article to do exactly that. It has been well-documented that the drug lobby deploys a network of ostensibly independent groups to try to misdirect lawmakers and the public in ways that ultimately serve their interests. Big Pharma wants to protect a system of sky-high drug prices while its allies attack value-driven care models like Medicare Advantage that actually work for seniors.

American Resolve, which authored the sponsored content that ran on Breitbart recently, wants President Trump and Republican lawmakers to break their promises to protect Medicare Advantage. The group’s recent sponsored article perfectly encapsulates its intention: redirect conservative frustration toward insurance plans while hiding the fingerprints of its financial backers.

President Trump has repeatedly stood with seniors and protected Medicare Advantage. The No UPCODE Act is a direct break from that commitment – a bill backed by AOC, Merkley, and Cassidy, not by the millions of older Americans whose lives depend on this program. Protecting seniors’ health care is non-negotiable, and policymakers must reject any attempt to use “waste, fraud and abuse” rhetoric as cover for cutting seniors’ benefits.

Lawmakers – and voters – should not be fooled by this coordinated misdirection. President Trump has been a strong ally to seniors and to Medicare Advantage. The No UPCODE Act is a trap set by operatives aligned with those who want to see President Trump break his promises. Conservatives should stand with seniors, reject this bill and call out the special interests trying to rewrite the narrative for their own gain.