House Ethics Committee Launches Investigation into Rep. Cory Mills, Censure Resolution Fails

The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) following a censure effort by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who accused him of a “series of alarming ethical, legal, and personal misconduct allegations.”

Drama unfolded on the House floor Wednesday as Mace’s resolution to force a vote on the censure was read, which sought to strip Mills of his places on the House Committee on Armed Services and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“You’re a disgrace,” the South Carolina congresswoman told her Florida colleague as they stood within an arm’s reach, ABC News reported.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Olivia Beavers reported that Mace also mouthed, “You’re a piece of shit.”

Mills said Mace was “extremely vulgar” to him on the floor, saying, “anything from the P word to POS to FU…”

The Ethics Committee’s investigation began mere hours before the vote on censuring Mills, which was instead referred to the committee in a 310-103 vote, the Washington Post reported.

The referral prevents the lower chamber from “having to weigh in on publicly rebuking the congressman,” ABC News noted.

The committee is set to look into multiple accusations made against Mills since he entered office in 2023, including whether he violated the House’s code of conduct or any law following allegations that he “failed to properly disclose required information to the House,” according to WaPo:

The inquiry also would look into whether he violated campaign finance laws during campaigns in 2022 and 2024, improperly solicited and/or received gifts, including in connection with privately sponsored officially connected travel, used his position to receive special favors, engaged in misconduct with respect to allegations of sexual misconduct and/or dating violence and misused congressional resources or status.

Mace’s censure resolution and Wednesday letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) detailed the aforementioned allegations, as well as accusations of “stolen valor.”

“These claims are false and misrepresent the nature of my interactions,” Mills said in a statement to ABC News.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.