Trump Meets with Freed Israeli Hostages at White House

President Donald Trump on Thursday met with recently freed Israeli hostages at the White House, just over a month after a historic Middle East peace deal that has thus far secured the release of the remaining living, and 25 of 28 deceased hostages, who were held captive by Hamas.

Trump hosted the freed hostages in the State Dining Room in the afternoon, shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s press briefing.

“You’re not a hostage anymore. Today you’re heroes,” he said.

“It’s an honor to get to know all of you. I know some of you already. I know some of the previous hostages that we got out very well,” he added at the conclusion of his remarks. “We love you all, and our country loves you all, and the world is watching and really you’re amazing people.”

Trump also gave each freed hostage his presidential challenge coin.

When Trump traveled to Israel on October 13 to speak at the Knesset, just days after Hamas accepted his 20-point peace plan to end the war in Gaza, Hamas released the 20 remaining living Israeli hostages and began the process of returning the deceased hostages in its captivity.

According to Bring Them Home Now, Matan Zangauker, Yosef-Haim Ohana, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, David Cunio, Ariel Cunio, Omri Miran, Eitan Horn, Segev Calfon, Nimrod Cohen, Bar Kupershtein, and Avinatan Or, all of whom were in captivity until October 13, as Axios noted, were in attendance on Thursday for the White House meeting.

Iair Horn, who Hamas released in February 2025, was on hand as well.

“The fight isn’t over. We’re here in Washington, D.C. to close our own chapter, but there are families still living through the pain our families endured,” Iair Horn said Thursday. “This won’t be over until everyone comes home. There’s a rally this Saturday night, I’m asking everyone to show up. Everyone needs to come home, now.”

While Hamas released all living hostages, the BBC reported last week that Hamas had returned 25 deceased hostages, yet not the remains of three. The three hostages whose remains Hamas has not returned include Ran Gvili, Dror Or, both of Israel, and Sudthisak Rinthalak of Thailand, the Times of Israel reported.