Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, Misidentified by Rep. Jasmine Crockett as the Notorious Sex Offender, Floats Clever Revenge

Dr. Jeffrey Epstein — the New York neurosurgeon Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) misidentified as the notorious alleged sex trafficker in an attempt to smear EPA head Lee Zeldin — has come up with a clever way to give the loose-lipped congresswoman some of her own medicine.

“I think that I should contribute money to Jasmine Crockett and then let everybody know that she also took money from Jeffrey Epstein,” the Long Island physician told the New York Post on Thursday.

Crockett had claimed earlier this week on the House floor that she was “gonna expose it all,” saying she had discovered “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein” donated to Zeldin when he was a Republican congressman from New York.

This implied that those campaign contributions to Zeldin in 2020 were from the convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker and pedophile, despite the fact the $1,000 in 2020 donations were made well after the financier died in a Manhattan jail cell the previous year.

In fact, the donations were from the surgeon.

“Until she said something, it was never an issue,” Epstein told the Post when he was asked if he had ever been confused for the well-connected sex criminal in the past. “Listen, that’s my name.”

As Breitbart News reported this week, Crockett resorted to some finessing of the English language to try to explain away the inaccuracies of her smear of the current head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Appearing on CNN’s The Source, she claimed she never meant to directly associate Zeldin with the notorious Epstein, reminding host Kaitlin Collins she referred to “somebody named Jeffrey Epstein.”

She said her “team” had “Googled” the results and that was why she had “specifically said ‘a Jeffrey Epstein‘; unlike the Republicans, I just don’t go out and just tell lies.”

“I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein,” she told Collins, who pressed her on the mistake. “Just so that people understand, when you make a donation, your picture is not there.”

Zeldin fired back at the congresswoman in a post on X on Wednesday while also posting her appearance on the CNN show.

“When you find yourself in a hole, it’s best to stop digging,” Zeldin wrote.

