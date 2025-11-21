Exclusive – T1 Energy CEO Daniel Barcelo: American Solar Energy Production Strengthens National Security

American solar energy production strengthens U.S. national security, T1 Energy CEO Daniel Barcelo explained during a policy event Thursday with Breitbart News in Washington, DC.

Barcelo explained that T1 energy is focused on bringing solar energy that is American, made for Americans, because it is one of the most “scalable” and “reliable” energy sources.

“So that’s what we’re building. We started out with acquiring an asset. It’s a five gigawatt solar module plant in Dallas,” he explained before making the case for the importance of solar energy to skeptical Republicans.

China, he said, has “tremendous capacity for solar,” having “enough manufacturing capacity of solar and batteries to basically produce if they wanted to one American power grid in 18 months.”

“So it’s it’s factually proven that solar company storage is a real energy source,” he explained, pointing out that the all-out approach is key.

“Solar has a lower income than the marginal cost from the grave. So the point here is, it’s everything we have. It’s natural gas. It’s nuclear. It’s solar. America has some of the best solar resources on Earth. To not use it is a shame,” he said, making clear that it is “critical” that America embraces all of this energy and these resources.

Moderator and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle said it is clear that there are many real national security reasons why America need this extra electricity, asking Barcelo to elaborate.

“I think I frame it along energy security. And I think that energy security is important, that America should have very scalable, very reliable, very low-cost is important too, just for the economic health of America,” Barcelo explained. “And when you look at the power resources available, nuclear is great. [It] may take time for permitting natural gas. … But, you know, I don’t think we’re building out more hydro. You know, a lot of other technology is not there.”

“So when you look at the resources available now, it goes right back to the scalability that solar can do with a commercialized technology that’s widely adopted,” he explained.

WATCH the full event below: