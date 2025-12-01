Photos: Cory Booker Ties the Knot with Alexis Lewis — Dual Marriage Ceremonies in NJ & DC

Nov. 30 (UPI) — Sen. Cory Booker married his fiancee, Alexis Lewis, on Sunday in two ceremonies — one in his hometown of Newark, N.J., and one in hers, Washington, D.C.

The newlyweds announced their nuptials in a joint statement on Instagram that included photos from the ceremonies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cory Booker (@corybooker)

“Overflowing with gratitude,” the statement said. “We said ‘I do’ in two places that shaped us — Cory’s beloved Newark and Alexis’ hometown of Washington, D.C. — first at the courthouse, then with our families.

“Hearts full and so grateful,” the pair said.

Cory, 59, was the mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. He was then elected to the U.S. Senate for the state of New Jersey, a seat he has held since.

He announced his engagement to Lewis in September.

In the post to Facebook, he said Lewis “transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.”