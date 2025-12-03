Trump Pardons Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar, Who Was Indicted After Criticizing Biden’s Open Borders

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is pardoning Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, whom President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice indicted on bribery charges last year.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce the pardon and share a letter requesting clemency that the Cuellars’ daughters penned to him. In the post, Trump stated that the indictment of the Cuellars was politically motivated.

For years, the Biden Administration weaponized the Justice System against their Political Opponents, and anyone who disagreed with them. One of the clearest examples of this was when Crooked Joe used the FBI and DOJ to “take out” a member of his own Party after Highly Respected Congressman Henry Cuellar bravely spoke out against Open Borders, and the Biden Border “Catastrophe.” Sleepy Joe went after the Congressman, and even the Congressman’s wonderful wife, Imelda, simply for speaking the TRUTH. It is unAmerican and, as I previously stated, the Radical Left Democrats are a complete and total threat to Democracy! They will attack, rob, lie, cheat, destroy, and decimate anyone who dares to oppose their Far Left Agenda, an Agenda that, if left unchecked, will obliterate our magnificent Country.

Trump told Cuellar via the post that his “nightmare is finally over.”

“Because of these facts, and others, I am hereby announcing my full and unconditional PARDON of beloved Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Imelda. Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight — Your nightmare is finally over!” he wrote.

The Biden DOJ accused the Cuellars of accepting more than half a million dollars in bribes from an Azerbaijan energy company, as Breitbart News noted. The May 2024 indictment followed a search warrant issued on the Cuellars’ Laredo home more than two years earlier.

Cuellar’s daughters, Christina and Catherine, suggested in their letter that their father’s breaking with the Biden administration on the border in particular may have factored into the fraud investigation’s genesis:

We also believe that our father’s independence and honesty may have contributed to how this case began. He has never been afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to protecting the people of South Texas and securing the border from the policies of the previous administration. President Trump, you once publicly said that you believed the indictment was wrong — and later, at a White House picnic, you told me personally, as you pointed to my father, that he was “a good man.” Those words meant more than you could ever know. Those words meant more than you could imagine. I still hold on to them because they remind us that good people recognize good character, even in difficult times.

Christina and Catherine asked Trump to either drop the case or issue a full pardon.

“With all our hearts, we humbly ask that you show mercy and compassion to our parents — either by dismissing this case or granting a full and unconditional pardon,” they wrote.