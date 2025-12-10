Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), a member of the House Freedom Caucus and early supporter of President Donald Trump, has received a notable endorsement in his bid for the U.S. Senate from Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH).

Sen. Moreno sent a copy of the press release to Breitbart News exclusively.

Moore, who launched his Senate campaign in August, has cast himself as a “Trump conservative” and “working man” candidate. In his announcement, Moore spoke from his family porch alongside his wife Heather, reflecting on “faith, family, hard work, and country.” He highlighted his roots growing up on a farm in Alabama, his background as a small business owner, and his rejection of what he called “MAGA pretenders” and “RINOs.” “I ain’t never been nothing but a Republican,” Moore declared, noting his decision to back Donald Trump in 2015 — before any other elected official in the country.

Sen. Moreno endorsed Moore for Senate, citing his conservative background and close alignment with Trump. “Barry Moore is an America First warrior,” Moreno said in his statement. “He is the best candidate to represent the people of Alabama, and I am proud to give Barry Moore my complete and total endorsement.” Moreno praised Moore’s efforts to secure the southern border, reduce crime, and tackle inflation.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Moore elaborated on the endorsement, calling it meaningful both politically and personally. “With Moreno loving the fact that I’m not a career politician — since I came as a business owner — when he saw our record, he saw how we voted, he saw the people who were supporting us. It just made sense to him,” Moore explained.

Moore noted Moreno appreciated his consistency in standing with Trump and his experience in the House. “I’m the only one in the race with the legislative record. So he appreciated that. He knew that I was an ally of the President.” He continued, “He felt like we were kindred spirits.”

Moore pointed to the scale of Moreno’s Senate campaign, adding, “Bernie, with his race on a national stage, was such a great fighter, and he was able to win a very difficult race. His endorsement was something special.”

The Alabama congressman has voiced support for accountability in government agencies. At a Breitbart News policy event focused on health and the economy, Moore raised concerns about pandemic-era mandates and what he described as the influence of financial interests on federal health guidance. “I think it’s healthy to question the government,” Moore remarked. He shared a personal story about his son-in-law, an Army Ranger, who suffered a heart attack after receiving a COVID-19 booster shot — an experience he said contributed to what he called a broader “credibility issue” within federal agencies.

In November 2024, during his House reelection bid, Moore arrived at his polling precinct in a garbage truck — a nod to his background in the waste removal business and a response to President Biden’s past comments calling Trump supporters “garbage.” He indicated the gesture was a reminder that “Today is the true day to take out the trash” in Washington, D.C. When he launched his 2026 Senate campaign months later, he stated, “This campaign isn’t about climbing some ladder or pleasing the establishment.”

As Moore sets his sights on the Senate, he says he’s prepared to hit the ground running if elected. “Day one, we’ll just move across the hill and go to work for the people of Alabama. With the relationships in the Senate and the House and with the White House, I think we’ll be very effective as a member of the Senate.”