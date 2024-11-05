Watch: GOP Rep. Moore Arrives at Polling Precinct in Garbage Truck — ‘Today Is the True Day to Take Out the Trash’

As a reminder that President Joe Biden criticized his predecessor, former President Donald Trump’s supporters, referring to them as “garbage,” Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) showed up at his polling precinct in Enterprise, AL, to vote by driving a garbage truck.

Moore, who has been in the waste removal business for more than two decades, told Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 the gesture was also a reminder that today was an opportunity to take out the trash in Washington, D.C.

“The company that I actually founded is a garbage company,” he said. “And so with the recent comments by President Biden, and I figured, man, why not remind everybody that today is the true day to take out the trash and to show up? The people who really hate us in Washington, D.C. — we need to send a message that you may think we’re garbage, but it’s still ‘we the people.” And so I’m going to pull up in one of our garbage trucks and vote. It’s just a friendly reminder. I thought this is a great opportunity to remind people what Washington, D.C. really thinks of everyday America.”

Moore is the incumbent Republican congressman for Alabama’s second congressional district. However, after court-mandated congressional redistricting, Moore is running as the GOP nominee as a heavy favorite in Alabama’s first congressional district.

